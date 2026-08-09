The Little Giant Fire in Chelan County grew to an estimated 111,428 acres with 2% containment as of Saturday evening, with significant growth on the southern edge of the blaze. The fire has grown approximately 35,000 acres in three days.

The increase was visible with three large smoke columns developing over the Little Giant on Saturday, with one column observed to an estimated elevation of 20,000 feet above sea level. A fire behavior specialist with the California Interagency Incident Management Team 2 expects no significant growth on Sunday, and a link to the Sunday briefing is linked below.

On Saturday, the fire was active in the Entiat River drainage and moved south to Tyee Creek, burning behind houses along Entiat River Road. Hand crews will be working Sunday to mop up around homes there.

The expansion resulted in a widening of LEVEL 3, 2, and 1 evacuation notices in the Entiat Valley. Additional structure protection teams were assigned to that area of the fire. The expansion occurred during Red Flag Warning conditions, and the warning for heightened fire danger was extended into Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m.

Little Giant Fire Evacuation Map as of Aug 9th Image Chelan County Emergency Managemeny Little Giant Fire Evacuation Map as of Aug 9th Image Chelan County Emergency Managemeny

Saturday afternoon, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office issued a LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) Fire Evacuation for Entiat Valley that includes Entiat River Road (Forest Service Road 5100) from Potato Creek Road (Forest Service Road 5380) to Steliko Road (FS 5310-120).

A LEVEL 2 (PREPARE TO LEAVE) Fire Evacuation for Entiat River Road (Forest Service Road 5100) from Steliko Road (FS 5310-120) to Crum Canyon Road.

A LEVEL 1 Fire Advisory for Entiat Valley. is posted for Entiat River Road (Forest Service Road 5100) from Crum Canyon Road to Mills Canyon Road.

Fire Behavior Analyst Dennis Burns says crews performed structure protection around homes on Entiat River Road and near 25 Mile State Park on Lake Chelan. Despite the strong winds, the fire stayed within planned containment lines

Conditions also permitted an aerial attack with water drops on the 500+ acre spot fire on the north side of Lake Chelan, where most of the burning was within its perimeter.

Burns also reported good progress to contain the western edge of the fire, where crews were busy knocking down spot fires that developed in recent days.

Watch the August 9th Morning Operational Briefing

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California Interagency Incident Management Team 2 will be handing over management of the Little Giant fire to Pacific Northwest Team 12 over the next few days.

The Fire Information line for the Little Giant Fire is (509) 776-6953

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at Entiat Warehouse Community Church, 14916 Hwy 97A, Entiat. The shelter accepts pets and is open 24 hours.