The Wenatchee AppleSox entered the West Coast League playoffs on Friday with the league's best regular season record and the top seed in the North Division. The AppleSox didn't lose any momentum after the final two games of their regular season schedule were smoked out by poor air quality this week. The Sox were impressive in a series-opening victory over Kelowna, shutting out the Falcons 9-0. Wenatchee can clinch the best-of-three playoff series at home this weekend.

Jackson Dodd provided a wrap on the WCL North Divisional Series opener.

Wenatchee plated two runs in the first and fifth innings and then broke the game open with a five-run outburst in the seventh inning.

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Raphael Dunne went 3-5, scoring twice with two doubles. Wenatchee's pitching staff blanked the Falcons, scattering six hits. Starter Mitch Haythorn earned his fifth win of the season with no walks and six K's over six innings. Joe Thornton faced the minimum in the seventh.

Wenatchee native Joe Schuyleman closed out the ball game, allowing two hits while striking out one.

The AppleSox can close out the series with a win on Saturday at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. The first pitch is 6:35pm. A Game 3, if necessary, would be Sunday at home with a 5:35pm start. Wenatchee will advance with a series win to the North Division Championship Game.