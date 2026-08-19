How are your finances keeping up with the cost of living these days? Inflation, gas prices, the cost of groceries, and buying a home are discussed ad nauseum. We are tired of hearing about it because most of us are living it.

It used to be a six-figure salary was something to aspire to, but it is increasingly becoming out of reach for many. In fact, annual income of over $110K is no longer enough to live comfortably for an individual in almost half of U.S. states, including Washington which is now ranked the sixth most expensive state to reside in.

The financial tech company SmartAsset has crunched the numbers that show a single Washingtonian now needs $110,614 in annual pre-tax income to live comfortably. That reflects a .9% increase from 2025. A family of four needs nearly $282,000 in annual income.

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The study ranks Washington as the sixth most expensive state in the country to maintain a comfortable lifestyle. That could be in the eye of the beholder, certainly. I'm not sure Dave Ramsay would concur, but the analysis used a standard gauge of how income and expenses should be managed using a 50-30-20 budget ratio: 50% for necessities like housing and utilities, 30% on discretionary spending, and 20% to savings for retirement and emergency expenses.

Nationwide, the benchmark for a single adult runs from about $81,000 in West Virginia to $129,000 in Hawaii. In 40 states, a family of four needs at least $200K a year to live comfortably. with two working adults and two children.

Is There An Exodus From Washington State?

We hear a lot about people fleeing the Evergreen State for economic or political reasons, but the Northwest states offer similar challenges.

Montana had the biggest one-year increase among all states, with the salary needed for a person to live comfortably jumping 8.6% to $100,797

The same single resident of Idaho requires $98,176 in 2026, or 1.8% more than the previous year. And in Oregon, the salary neccessary of $110,074 in 2026 is a 5.2% jump over 2025

I hear Tennessee is attracting new residents and perhaps a nearly 2% drop in the income needed to live comfortably is a draw at $89,898 Texas, North Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Maryland were the only other states where living comfortably improved in 2026