A free event will bring together local agencies in Chelan and Douglas counties this week to share resources available to the public with concerns about good brain health.

The Brain Health and Dementia Care Expo is open to the public on Friday, Aug. 28th, from 3pm to 7pm in the Maguire Activity Center at Wenatchee Valley College.

Dementia consultant Sara Schoenhals Martinez, Sparrow Senior Advisors; and Tamara Steffen, a medical social worker with Confluence Health, say there is a growing coalition of local organizations in North Central Washington working to support people and their families who are dealing with debilitating brain disorders like dementia, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease.

Both Martinez and Steffen say agencies like the Alzheimer's Association, Aging & Adult Care Central Washington, Confluence Health, and the Central Washington Area Health Education Center at Wenatchee Valley College are sponsoring the expo with presentations from more than a dozen panelists and subject-expert speakers.

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Like many communities with a higher percentage of older residents', dementia disorders are prevalent in the north central Washington area.

The event is an expo format and the public is invited to drop in at any point in the afternoon

The Jack and Edna Maguire Conference/Recreation Center is located at 1500 Fifth Street in Wenatchee on the campus of Wenatchee Valley College