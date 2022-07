Wenatchee Police are still investigating what they say appeared to be a gang related confrontation with a gunshot at the Big Lots store in north Wenatchee.

Sgt. Cory Bernaiche says the disruption was reported shortly after 8:30 Friday night.

He said no one has been arrested yet, and there were no injuries from the single gunshot.

Video on social media shows a chaotic scene with people leaving the store and a fight breaking out.