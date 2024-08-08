Big Lots to Shutter Wenatchee Location, Hundreds of Other Stores
The beleaguered, Ohio-based discount retailer Big Lots is shuttering its Wenatchee location, among hundreds of others nationwide.
Big Lots bills itself as a one-stop shop for homemaking essentials: furniture, wall decor, kitchen appliances and so on. But the store has fallen on hard times according to this Fortune piece. Recently the store hemorrhaged nearly a quarter-billion dollars, citing an exodus of "core customers." These customers are either delaying purchase en masse or shopping elsewhere for "high ticket discretionary items."
In a recent SEC filing, Big Lots doubled down on its vow to "aggressively address underperforming stores."
The number of "permitted store closings" previously stood at 150. That number has since doubled. This may be a harbinger of much more dramatic changes to come; there is "substantial" internal doubt about the retailer's ability to continue operations.
As it stands there are 26 Big Lots stores in Washington. Of those, 18 are slated for permanent closure:
- Bellingham - 1650 Birchwood Avenue, 98225
- Burien - 14907 4th Avenue Southwest, 98166
- Covington - 17307 Southeast 272nd Street, 98042
- Everett - 6727 Evergreen Way, 98203
- Kent - 1301 West Meeker Street, 98032
- Lacey - 1515 Marvin Road Northeast, 98516
- Lakewood - 5401 100th Street Southwest, Suite 102, 98499
- Lynnwood - 5710 196th Street Southwest, 98036
- Olympia - 2815 Capital Mall Drive Southwest, 98502
- Port Angeles - 1940 East 1st Street, 98362
- Port Orchard - 3399 Bethel Road Southeast, 98366
- Puyallup - 120 31st Avenue Southeast, 98374
- Renton - 14215 Southeast Petrovitsky Road, 98058
- Richland - 1743 George Washington Way, 99354
- Spokane - 9612 N Newport Highway, 99218
- Tacoma - 1414 72nd Street, 98404
- Vancouver - 2100b S164th Avenue, Suite E, 98683
- Wenatchee - 151 Easy Way, 98801
But rest assured - Big Lots will still have a limited presence in the region. The Moses Lake store is to remain open.