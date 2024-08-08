The beleaguered, Ohio-based discount retailer Big Lots is shuttering its Wenatchee location, among hundreds of others nationwide.

Big Lots bills itself as a one-stop shop for homemaking essentials: furniture, wall decor, kitchen appliances and so on. But the store has fallen on hard times according to this Fortune piece. Recently the store hemorrhaged nearly a quarter-billion dollars, citing an exodus of "core customers." These customers are either delaying purchase en masse or shopping elsewhere for "high ticket discretionary items."

In a recent SEC filing, Big Lots doubled down on its vow to "aggressively address underperforming stores."

The number of "permitted store closings" previously stood at 150. That number has since doubled. This may be a harbinger of much more dramatic changes to come; there is "substantial" internal doubt about the retailer's ability to continue operations.

Get our free mobile app

As it stands there are 26 Big Lots stores in Washington. Of those, 18 are slated for permanent closure:

Bellingham - 1650 Birchwood Avenue, 98225

Burien - 14907 4th Avenue Southwest, 98166

Covington - 17307 Southeast 272nd Street, 98042

Everett - 6727 Evergreen Way, 98203

Kent - 1301 West Meeker Street, 98032

Lacey - 1515 Marvin Road Northeast, 98516

Lakewood - 5401 100th Street Southwest, Suite 102, 98499

Lynnwood - 5710 196th Street Southwest, 98036

Olympia - 2815 Capital Mall Drive Southwest, 98502

Port Angeles - 1940 East 1st Street, 98362

98362 Port Orchard - 3399 Bethel Road Southeast, 98366

Puyallup - 120 31st Avenue Southeast, 98374

Renton - 14215 Southeast Petrovitsky Road, 98058

Richland - 1743 George Washington Way, 99354

Spokane - 9612 N Newport Highway, 99218

Tacoma - 1414 72nd Street, 98404

Vancouver - 2100b S164th Avenue, Suite E, 98683

Wenatchee - 151 Easy Way, 98801

But rest assured - Big Lots will still have a limited presence in the region. The Moses Lake store is to remain open.