An East Wenatchee man convicted of gun charges in relation to a shooting in the parking lot of the Wenatchee Valley Mall received 17-and-a-half years in prison.

Mall Parking Lot Shooting in 2024

READ MORE: Arrest Made in Wenatchee Valley Mall Shooting

The sentence also stems from methamphetamine trafficking charges.

United States Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Washington said 37-year-old Victor John Stevenson illegally possessed a firearm and ammo and shot at a vehicle in the parking lot of the Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee in September 2024.

Drugs, Guns, and Supervised Release Violations

Later that month, Stevenson served a term of community custody from a prior state assault conviction. Court documents show Stevenson tested positive for drugs during a random test, leading to a search of his vehicle. Officers located drugs and a firearm in a safe inside the vehicle.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and recovered approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, a firearm, and ammo.

Evidence Linked Firearm to Shooting

Wenatchee Department of Corrections officers subsequently traveled to Stevenson's residence and located a pistol in the driveway. The Washington State Patrol crime lab confirmed it to be the weapon used in the Wenatchee Valley Mall shooting. Investigators say Stevenson admitted to the shooting after they discovered the gun.

Prosecutors: Defendant Posed Ongoing Danger

“Victor Stevenson posed a tremendous danger to the people of the Wenatchee Valley and we appreciate the work of our law enforcement partners who work to arrest and prosecute those, like Mr. Stevenson, who repeatedly commit acts of violence on our streets,” stated U.S Attorney Pete Serrano.

Stevenson was found guilty in November and December 2025 following two separate jury trials. A judge also ordered Stevenson to four years of supervised release following his prison term.