Police in Keizer, Oregon, are searching for the wife of a man found dead in his home Friday.

The Keizer Police Department said 59-year-old Walter Peca was found dead inside his home in what investigators believe to be a homicide. Police are searching for Peca's wife, 56-year-old Shelly Peca, who they believe may have fled to north central Washington.

Keizer Police say Shelly's phone last pinged in the Chelan and Brewster area, and security footage captured her vehicle in Brewster on Friday.

Shelly is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a red Ford Explorer with Oregon license plate 716QAX.

Authorities say you should not approach Shelly Peca if you see her. Instead, call 911 immediately.