WVC Awards $188K In Scholarships During Winter Quarter

The Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) Foundation has announced it awarded more than $188,000 in student scholarships during the winter quarter of the 2023-24 school year.

The awards can be used to cover a variety of student expenses for the remainder of the academic year, including tuition, books, and transportation.

"All students who attend WVC are eligible to receive scholarships," says WVC Foundation scholarship program manager, Ellora LaShier. "Scholarships can be used by part-time students, adults who are returning to college, and recent high school graduates. We are able to make these awards possible thanks to the generosity of donors from within our community."

The winter quarter was also the first ever at WVC which allowed students the ease of being considered for a scholarship if they'd previously applied for one.

"We are trying to make the scholarship process as easy as possible for students," says LaShier. "They (students) just have to apply once for the entire academic year. We give out scholarships every quarter but if they applied in fall or winter quarter, their application will automatically be rolled over for consideration during spring quarter."

Twenty-nine WVC students who had originally submitted a scholarship application in the fall quarter were awarded one during winter quarter.

A total of 70 WVC students received scholarships during the winter quarter with an average award amount of $2,400.

The WVC Foundation has awarded $690,000 in scholarships during the academic year to date.