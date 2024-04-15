Wenatchee Annual Recycling Event Takes Place Saturday

Wenatchee residents are invited to drop off items at the city's 2024 recycling event this Saturday, April 20.

Items being accepted include car batteries, scrap iron, air conditioners, appliances, televisions, laptops, computers, and monitors.

Wenatchee code enforcement supervisor Eric Mudgett says they're working with other groups to get the items to the proper recycling sources.

"We are partnering with Waste Management, and we're partnering with Stemilt, and with Wenatchee Valley College and Wenatchee Valley Tech to accept these things and get them to the proper recycling," said Mudgett. "And so, we're just taking these items in, and then we have all these partners that are working with us to properly recycle these things."

Mudgett says they're also taking up 15 car and light truck tires per resident.

"They're all over the city, and they're expensive to dispose of," Mudgett said. "So, it's nice to have this event and save people a lot of money for recycling their tires and get them out of the alleys and things like that."

The recycling takes place on Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm at an industrial site at 1745 South Wenatchee Avenue.

Tree limbs, branches, brush, and grass clippings are also being accepted at the Stemilt Organic Yard Waste Recycling in the next block south at 1855 Wenatchee Avenue during the same hours.

Mudgett said they typically take in about 100,000 pounds of scrap iron, refrigerators, and air conditioners as well as 60 auto batteries and 3,000-4,000 tires at the annual drop-off.

Items that will not be accepted at the recycling event include:

Propane Tanks

Pressurized Tanks

Liquids, Paint or Aerosols

Hazardous Materials

Mattresses or Furniture

Fluorescent Bulbs/Ballasts

Household Batteries

Printers or Peripherals

Enclosed Barrels or Tanks

Household Garbage

Proof of Wenatchee residency will be required in the form of water, power, or telephone bills and personal identification.