Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) is one of just five institutions in Washington state that can offer a nationally accredited program and open up a pathway to a career as a Pharmacy Technician.

WVC's Pharmacy Technician program has received a three-year accreditation from the American Society of Health System Pharmacists. (ASHP)

According to a WVC news release, ASHP develops and applies pharmacy standards that reflect current quality initiatives and contemporary and future practice. The organization represents 60,000 pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians. ASHP aims to advance education and professional development, advocate for members and patients, and is a resource for pharmacy professionals.

WVC program coordinator and the pharmacy tech instructor speaks highly of the accreditation "ASHP is the gold standard for any technician training program."

Wenatchee Valley College President cites significance of ASHP accreditation for WVC and rural healthcare

"This coveted 3-year accreditation letter from the ASHP is another essential milestone for our college and a win for rural and regional healthcare," said WVC President Dr. Faimous Harrison. "For many reasons, including for the families that live in our region and throughout Washington state, this is one that we do not take lightly."



Dr. Harrison also recognized the efforts of Yuritzi Lozano, dean of allied health and professional technical programs, the instructors and staff , and Dr. Tod Treat, vice president of instruction, "for their contributions and support for the program throughout this journey."

WVC’s pharmacy technician program helps prepare students to pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam and become certified pharmacy technicians. WVC offers a one-year certificate and an associate in applied science-transfer degree in the program.