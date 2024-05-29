WVC To Hold Listening Sessions For Help With New Strategic Plan

Wenatchee Valley College is holding two listening sessions next month to get thoughts from residents on how it can best serve the community.

It's part of the school's effort to come up with a new strategic plan for the next five years after the previous plan expired at the end of 2023.

WVC spokesperson Jennifer Korfiatis says the listening sessions will help determine what goals will be set forth in the plan.

"It's our chance to, before we identify those goals, get the input of internal and external stake holders to help us determine what those goals should be and provide guidance and input," said Korfiatis.

The school has already tapped into thoughts about its future internally from students, faculty and staff.

The two listening sessions are taking place in Wenatchee and Omak.

The first one will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 10 at the Maguire Event Center in Mish ee twie on the college’s Wenatchee campus, 1300 Fifth St., Wenatchee.

The second session will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 at the Community Foundation of NCW office, 715 Okoma Drive, Unit A, in Omak.

Korfiatis says the college is trying to be thorough in its outreach.

"We've been taking quite a bit of time and energy to ensure that we're hearing from lots of different voices, lots of different perspectives from throughout the region that we serve," Korfiatis said.

Refreshments will be provided at the listening session, and interpreters will be available.

The sessions are open to the public, registration is encouraged.

Register for the Wenatchee session here and the Omak session here.

In addition, WVC has online surveys the public is invited to take, in English here and in Spanish here.

For more information about the project and to stay updated on its progress, the public is asked to visit Wenatchee Valley College's website and the college’s social media platforms.