WVC Honors Graduating Students For Academics And Achievements

Several Wenatchee Valley College students who graduated this spring are being honored with academic awards.

Two of them have been singled out for the WVC President’s Medal because of their special accomplishments.

WVC chief of staff Maria Iñiguez says Ericka Barboza distinguished herself at the Wenatchee campus.

"She's a first-generation student, a child of immigrant parents" said Iñiguez. She's an amazing student, a 4.0 student."

Barboza, who is from Wenatchee, received an associate of arts and sciences transfer degree. She's headed to the University of Washington in Seattle to get a four year degree in nursing

Barboza is the child of immigrant parents and first-generation graduate who has overcome many barriers to pursue her dream of working in healthcare.

She has worked to provide opportunities for her fellow students to help them succeed. Barboza tutored first-year students and provided tips for success.

Jose Bucio received the other President’s Medal as a graduate of the WVC Omak campus.

Iñiguez says he stood out for a number of reasons.

“He’s an older student,” said Iñiguez. “He has a family, three daughters. He volunteers as an EMT. He volunteers with the fire department. He’s a non-traditional student.”

Bucio is from Uruapan, Michoacan, Mexico. He made the journey from a registration clerk at a local hospital to a certified surgical technician.

Bucio is a first-generation college graduate who has graduated from the associate degree in nursing program with honors. He completed the nursing program while providing for his family, which includes his three daughters.

There were nine additional graduating award winners between the two WVC campuses.

Six Outstanding Graduate Awards were handed out at the Wenatchee garduating ceremony:

Leisly Hernandez Alvarado (Quincy), associate in applied science-sustainable agriculture, horticulture and tree fruit production;

Alexi Granados (Rock Island), associate of arts and sciences transfer degree;

Magdalena Carrion-Buenabad (Brewster), associate of arts and sciences transfer degree;

Aislyn Schmekel (Bonners Ferry, Idaho), associate of arts and sciences transfer degree;

David Pacheco (Entiat), associate of technical science-ESRT;

Samael Vazquez-Rocha (Chelan), associate of arts and sciences transfer degree.

The Outstanding Graduates are selected by faculty in honor of their achievements at the Wnatchee campus.

There were three recipients of the Academic Achievement Award at the Omak ceremony.

Jenessa Scroggie (Pateros), associate of arts and sciences transfer degree;

April Condon (Omak), Bachelor of Applied Science-Teaching;

Maia Deebach (Tonasket), associate of arts and sciences transfer degree

The Academic Achievement Award is given to students who have the highest GPA in their graduating class at the Omak campus.