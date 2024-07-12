Wenatchee Valley College Has New Leader For High School Programs

Wenatchee Valley College has new leadership of its programs that assist high school students in getting a head start on college credit.

WVC has named Aracely Mendoza as the interim director of its Concurrent Enrollment Programs.

Aracely Mendoza -WVC

Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Diana Garza says Medoza has first-hand experience with the program on several levels.

“She comes to us with a unique background because she was currently a navigator helping the students get enrolled in the program,” Garza said. “But she was also a participant when she was a high school student.”

Garza says Medoza is bringing a special insight into Concurrent Enrollment, having seen it from both sides.

"Somebody who has seen the program as a student, then as a staff member, and now stepping into this interim director role is a really great way to reinvigorate the program," said Garza.

WVC’s Concurrent Enrollment Programs include Running Start, Career and Technical Education, and College in the High School.

All three allow students to simultaneously earn high school credit and college credit.

As a student, Mendoza, was in the Running Start program. She then worked as the educational planner for Concurrent Enrollment Programs starting in 2021.

WVC partners with 19 school districts for the Career and Technical Education program and seven districts for the College in the High School program. Running Start served 19 districts in the spring of 2024.

The Running Start program got a boost in this year’s state legislature with a bill from 12th District Senator Brad Hawkins.

SB 5670 "Walking Start to Running Start" extended access to the program to 10th graders. It had previously only been available to 11th and 12th graders.

After being a student in the Running Start program, Mendoza attended WVC and graduated with an associate of arts and sciences transfer degree. She then transferred to Washington State University, where she earned a dual degree in anthropology and digital technology before returning to work at WVC.