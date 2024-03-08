WVC Holding Occupational Exploration Event At Pacific Aerospace

Wenatchee Valley College and the North Central Educational Services District are partnering to offer another in their series of Occupational Exploration events next week.

Career Connected Learning Specialist, Tami McBride, says the events are hosted by local businesses for students in grades six through college-level.

"Students are exposed to various occupations and career pathways through an inside view of day-to-day job responsibilities, and will also get to do some hands-on activities and participate in community connections."

McBride adds the events often provide a turning point for students who are considering a specific field of interest as a career path.

"It's a way the students can have that 'aha' moment that tells them this is exactly where they want to be and exactly what they want to do. Or we sometimes have students that get some hands-on experience and decide that they don't have the stomach for it or aren't as interested as they thought they were."

The next Occupational Exploration event will take place on Tuesday, March 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E), 434 Olds Station Road in Wenatchee.

Participants will tour PA&E's precision machine shop and observe how the companies high-tech parts are manufactured.

The event is full and is no longer open to new registrants.

There will be another Occupational Exploration event with the Washington State Department of Transportation on Tuesday, April 16 that does still have space available.

Space is limited and registrations can be made by clicking here.