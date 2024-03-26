Annual Egg Hunt Happening At WVC Wells House

The lawn of the historic Wells House on the campus of Wenatchee Valley College will once again be the site of an Easter egg hunt this year.

The annual event is put on by the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center and features hundreds of colored eggs with prizes inside.

"Our Special Events Coordinator, Shannon (Jaynes) is going to be working with volunteers to prepare over seven-hundred eggs," says museum spokesperson, Terra Sokol. "That's a lot of eggs and hopefully the kids are going to have a fun time finding all of them."

Get our free mobile app

Sokol says the event will also feature a special appearance by a well-known folkloric figure.

"The Easter Bunny will be there, so children will be able to pose with the Easter Bunny in front of the Wells House for pictures."

Registration for the museum's Easter Egg Hunt is already full and they will not be accepting walk-up registrations.

The event will take place this Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m.

Children who are taking part in the event are asked to bring their own basket.