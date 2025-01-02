The Community Foundation of NCW is accepting scholarship applications from students planning to attend community college, trade school or a four-year institution this fall.

Over 160 scholarships are available for high school seniors, current undergrads and non-traditional students, each with specific criteria and award amounts. Many scholarships focus on community service and potential growth in addition to financial need. That said, scholarship program specialist Julie Mott encourages all potential college or trade school students to apply.

The online application process is universal in the sense that once you apply, you can qualify for a multitude of scholarship opportunities.

General scholarship applications are due by March 1. If you hope to study nursing, allied health or a trade, your application is due on the first on June. Be forewarned that each applicant, regardless of field of study, is required to complete the dreaded FAFSA, obtain letters of recommendation and secure official transcripts.

Last year, over $1.2 million in scholarships were awarded in North Central Washington. Click here to apply.