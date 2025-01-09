Tracy Donnelly is settling into her new role as dean of allied health and professional technical instruction at Wenatchee Valley College. Her first day was Dec. 9.

According to WVC spokesperson Marcine Miller (herself a relative newcomer to the school), "Donnelly will provide leadership in planning, organizing, administering, developing and assessing instruction programs, projects and initiatives including curriculum, instruction, academic assessment, shared governance, outreach and faculty professional development. She will oversee the allied health, business and computer technology and technology and industry programs."

Donnelly's responsibilities don't stop there. She will also "provide guidance for industry advisory councils, workplace clinicals and internships and enrollment management," Miller says.

Get our free mobile app

New hires are invariably greeted with a measure of optimism and this one is no different. According to Dr. Tod Treat, the school's vice president of instruction, Donnelly is as natural a fit as anyone for her new milieu.

"Dean Donnelly brings extensive experience supporting faculty across allied health and career-technical programs in large rural districts, much like WVC,” Treat is quoted as saying. “Her appreciative and thoughtful leadership promises to drive meaningful progress toward advancing and aligning our programs with the needs of our community. I am eager to see the positive impact of her guidance."

For her part, Donnelly says she is happy on one hand and steadfastly purpose-driven on the other.

"I am excited to lead the charge in providing our students with the knowledge, skills and hands-on experience needed to thrive in today’s ever-evolving healthcare and technical fields. My goal is to foster a collaborative environment where academic excellence, innovation and industry partnerships come together to ensure that our graduates are not only prepared for the workforce but are also equipped to make a lasting impact in their communities."

"I am also deeply committed to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for all students, with a particular focus on expanding opportunities for Indigenous, Hispanic and other underrepresented groups. Together, we will continue to advance educational opportunities that meet the needs of our diverse student body and the industries they will go on to serve.”

Click here to read about Donnelly's professional and educational background.