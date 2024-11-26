Wenatchee Valley College has appointed Marcine Miller as the new executive director of communications, marketing and media relations.

According to a press release, Miller, whose role took effect Nov. 1, is the college's chief communications officer as well as an advisor to WVC President Dr. Faimous Harrison.

Miller brings over a decade of experience from the New School in New York, where she held various strategic communications and academic affairs positions, notably as senior director of communications and engagement. She was responsible for enhancing strategy, navigating crises and fostering a sense of community.

A passionate film buff, Miller studied cinema at NYU's prestigious Tisch School of the Arts. Interestingly enough, Miller also maintains a pottery practice and her work has featured prominently at exhibits around the country.