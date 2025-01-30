The Community Foundation of NCW seeks new volunteer members for its phalanx of Local Advisory Boards.

If selected, the volunteers will review and decide on grants that benefit locals through the Legacy Funds Grant program.

This initiative focuses on community-centered grant distribution to charitable organizations in North Central Washington. Funds are allocated to various regions including the Methow and Wenatchee Valleys.

Established by legacy and living donors, each fund is overseen by a Local Advisory Board of communitarians who review applications and award grants.

According to spokesperson Jennifer Dolge, these boards also encourage philanthropy - which has been bastardized, some might argue, by reputation launderers. But there is undoubtedly much good to be said about microphilanthropy and local philanthropy.

As Dolge writes in a press release, "Working alongside the Community Foundation and other advisors to evaluate grant applications from their local nonprofit organizations, volunteers achieve a deep understanding of the needs and assets in their communities."

"Serving on a LAB also gives individuals an opportunity to become ambassadors for growing local resources that local communities in NCW will need to thrive, for generations to come."

Click here to learn more and/or apply. The application deadline is March 1.