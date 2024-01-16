Community Foundation Seeking Nominations For Philanthropy Award

The Community Foundation of NCW is looking for nominations for its annual award honoring professional advisors.

The Foundation says the role of professional advisors is important in educating clients on options they have for donating to nonprofits that serve the community.

The Community Foundation is largely funded by those donations and does not receive federal or state government grant money.

It works with attorneys, accountants, and financial advisors who steer donations from clients toward nonprofits through a will or estate plan.

The Foundation uses those donations to award hundreds of thousands of dollars to nonprofits groups in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties every year.

It recently awarded more than half a million dollars to non-profit groups in its Regional Impact Grants that are handed out annually for groups that serve their communities in a wide range of ways.

The honor the Foundation is now seeking nominations for is the Robert L White Excellence in Community Philanthropy Award for Professional Advisors.

The inaugural award was presented last year to local attorney Robert White of Davis Arneil to honor and recognize his commitment to philanthropy in the region.

This year's award will be handed out at the Foundations’ Annual Donor Appreciation Event.

Nominations can be made by completing an online form by March 1st at the Community Foundation of NCW's website.