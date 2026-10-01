A Kennewick woman has died in a two-vehicle collision around 5:30am Thursday morning in Adams County. The WSP reported an SUV driven by 38-year-old Josefina Cruz was traveling north on Booker Road about 5 miles east of Othello when she failed to stop at the intersection with SR26.

Her vehicle collided with the first of two trailers attached to a semi truck driven by 47-year-old Miguel A. Castellon Quezada. Both vehicles and a trailer ended up on the shoulder of SR26 while the second trailer detached and rolled

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Quezada, the truck driver, was not injured.

Troopers don't know whether intoxicants played a factor