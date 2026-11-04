The Wenatchee Police Department (WPD) says an accident that blocked traffic on the Senator George Sellar Bridge Tuesday afternoon was caused by a 29-year-old Wenatchee woman who was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Officers from both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee responded to the collision that involved three vehicles.

WPD reported the collision was just after 4 p.m. when an SUV driven by the woman crossed the center line on the bridge and struck two eastbound SUV's.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes for more than an hour.

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A news release from the WPD reported there were no injuries, but media reports have stated the causing driver, a passenger, and one other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.