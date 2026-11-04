Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded this morning at 11am when Cashmere School administrators reported a threatening message was allegedly sent by a student.

Deputies determined the student sent a message to a third party through social media, expressing a desire to harm other students.

In a news release Chief Ryan Moody said, based on the information gathered, the student was taken into custody and taken to the Chelan County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Moody says there is nothing indicating that any students are in imminent danger and there is no current threat to the school or community.

The Sheriff’s Office did not name the school where the student was detained or whether a lockdown was necessary.