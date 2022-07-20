Active shooter training at Vale Elementary in Cashmere

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Washington State Patrol to hold active shooter training.

Chief Chris Foreman said the first of two blocks of training happened at Vale Elementary in Cashmere earlier this week. It included going through the proper mindset during an active shooter situation as well as the principles and concepts behind their active shooter tactics. The first block of instruction also dealt with what to do after the threat is eliminated, such as communication and coordination with fire and EMS resources.

"We had it scheduled that we were going to do it this year. Then obviously in light of (the shooting in Uvalde, Texas) and the national attention that came with the mistakes that were made, we heard from our community that they were concerned about law enforcement's response and what that would look like," Foreman said.

The next block of instruction will probably be at the abandoned Alcoa facility in Malaga. That training will likely incorporate actors and make use of non-lethal training ammunition called 'simunition' in force-on-force scenarios.

All commissioned staff at the sheriff's office are participating in the training.

The Wenatchee Police Department and East Wenatchee Police Department already held their active shooter training earlier this year.

Foreman said the sheriff's office will also use the training as an opportunity to find out what equipment and tools can be given to local law enforcement that would help in an active shooter situation. The sheriff's office is considering giving its deputies items such as breaching tools, extra medical equipment, lights and extra magazines of ammunition.