City of Cashmere Applies for Loan to Assess Water Pipes

The City of Cashmere is applying for a loan that would assess the city’s water system.

On March 27, the city council voted to apply for a loan from the 2023 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan (DWSRF) Program.

The loan would go towards identifying all pipes and service connections installed before 1986, possibly containing galvanized steel pipes, copper pipes, or lead-soldered joints.

The city has until Oct. 16, 2024 to test the safety of their drinking water.

Cashmere Mayor Jim Fletcher says they need to assess which pipes will need to be inspected before digging underground, stating that inspecting every pipe under the city’s streets and sidewalks could get very expensive.

Fletcher clarified that the lead found at the Cashmere School District was not coming from the city’s water source, but rather from pipes with lead-soldered joints that could potentially be leaking lead into the district's drinking water.

The city can apply for a minimum loan of $25,000 with a 2% service fee between April 1-28, 2023.