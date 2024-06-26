Colville Tribes Acquire 11 Acres Of Native Wenatchi Land In Cashmere

The Colville Confederated Tribes have acquired 11 acres of land in the Cashmere area.

The property at 7448 Stine Hill Road was originally part of the Wenatchi tribe's territory.

The Colville Tribes say they have yet to determine what will be done with the land, but it includes the potential for both construction and preservation purposes.

The property includes river access which the Colville Tribes say could be used for access to salmon fishing.

Colville Tribes Chairman, Jarred-Michael Erickson, says the Colville Tribes are "always excited to restore to our people ownership of lands their ancestors walked. We hope that the Wenatchi will enjoy this land for many generations to come as we continue to restore all of our confederated tribes to their homelands.”

The terms of the land acquisition were not disclosed.

