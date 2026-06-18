Cashmere Mother & Son Jailed For Allegedly Assaulting Chelan Co. Sheriff’s Deputies

A Cashmere woman and her son are in jail after police say both assaulted officers who were investigating a disturbance call last Sunday.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a residence in the 200 block of Independence Way at around 7:10 p.m. after 25-year-old Jared Soriano called 9-1-1 to report he'd been assaulted at a nearby gas station.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say Soriano was arguing with his mother inside the home and noted no visible injuries on his person.

Sheriff's officials say Soriano quickly exited the residence upon noticing law enforcement's arrival, and immediately began shouting racial slurs at deputies as he approached them in a belligerent manner.

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Soriano then reportedly grabbed one deputy around the neck, causing an abrasion which drew blood, and proceeded to repeatedly jab his knee into another as he was taken to the ground in an attempt to subdue him.

During the struggle, Soriano's mother, 47-year-old Margarita Violeta-Mendez, tried to intervene - threatening to use pepper spray against the deputies if they didn't halt their attempts to restrain her son.

Additional deputies then arrived at the scene and both Soriano and Mendez were arrested without further incident.

Both were booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for third-degree assault, with Soriano also facing charges of resisting arrest, and Mendez facing an additional charge of obstructing a law enforcement official.