Wapato Man Arrested After Allegedly Traveling To Ellensburg To Sexually Assault A Child

A Yakima County man is behind bars in Kittitas County after police say he was arrested for attempting to engage in sexual acts with a child on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says an investigation led to the arrest of 33-year-old Rossten Philip Kluever of Wapato, who had allegedly traveled to Ellensburg with the intent of sexually assaulting a minor.

Members of the Kittitas County Regional Tactical Response Team reportedly intercepted Kluever as he was going to meet the child and arrested him.

He was booked into the Kittitas County Jail for attempted rape of a child and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

In a written statement, Sheriff Clay Myers said of Kluever's arrest, “The Sheriff’s Office dedicates time and resources to protecting children through proactive investigations because nothing matters more to our community than the safety of kids. These dedicated detectives and deputies will continue to prioritize child safety and seek out and hold accountable those who would do children harm.”