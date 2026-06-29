Adams County Police Seeking Suspect Wanted For 1st-Degree Assault

Police in Adams County are asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection to a weekend assault in Lind.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the crime was committed sometime Sunday by 23-year-old Gage James Remington of Lind, who is now wanted for first-degree assault.

Sheriff's officials say the victim received medical care from an off-duty firefighter near the scene of the crime before being airlifted to a regional hospital for further treatment.

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Deputies say Remington was last seen in the Lind area wearing camouflage clothing from head-to-toe, and that he should be considered dangerous and not approached if spotted.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Remington, or who thinks they might have seen him since Sunday, is being asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 509-659-1122.

Authorities haven't released any specific details regarding the assault or the victim.