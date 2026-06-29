Brushfire Torches Two Acres Off State Route 28 Near Rock Island

Firefighters in the Wenatchee Valley scrambled to extinguish a late-night brushfire in Douglas County on Sunday.

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department (WVFD) says the blaze sparked at around 10:40 p.m. along State Route 28 a few miles outside of Rock Island.

The fire was reportedly burning in an area of dry grass and sagebrush and blackened approximately two acres before being brought under control.

The blaze went into second alarm status at one point, triggering a response for other area fire agencies who assisted in knocking down the flames, which WVFD Chief Jon Perry says took crews several hours to achieve.

No structures were damaged or destroyed, and no injuries reported.

Perry says the fire was likely human-caused but its exact source of ignition is still being investigated.