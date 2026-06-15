The State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is beginning a series of summer-long repair projects near Cashmere on June 15, lasting until October. The work will involve bridge repairs and paving work with lane closures and detours

A WSDOT contractor will begin doing traffic signal repairs at the intersection of US 2 and Dryden Avenue/Johnson Road. Side roads will be closed once the signal is disconnected for repairs and a detour will be available.

The signal repairs are scheduled to last one week and will be followed by four weeks of repairs on six bridges on US 2 at the interchange of US 2 and US 97 and MP 110, one mile west of the Cashmere city limits. Work hours will be round the clock on Sunday nights to Friday mornings. All lanes will reopen at noon on Fridays for weekend travel.

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During the work, one lane of US 2 will remain open in each direction with a reduced speed limit of 45 mph.

The repairs include scraping off the existing asphalt and waterproof membrane, repairing damage to the concrete bridge deck below, and repaving with a new waterproof seal.

The summer-long project will continue with repaving of US 2 in both directions. The work is scheduled for weeknights, 6pm to 6am, from late July through October.

Travelers should expect a reduced 50mph speed limit on US 2, with single-lane closures