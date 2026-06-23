Cashmere Stalking Suspect Arrested After Two High-Speed Pursuits In Chelan, Douglas Counties

A man is behind bars after police in Chelan and Douglas Counties say he led them on a series of dangerous vehicle pursuits after stalking a Cashmere woman on Sunday.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of East Pleasant Avenue in Cashmere after the woman called 9-1-1 claiming she'd been followed and threatened by 41-year-old Michael L. Long.

Sheriff's officials say Long is known to them from previous contacts and as he was observed leaving the area in his vehicle, deputies attempted to pull him over but he fled.

A pursuit ensued that reached speeds well in excess of legal limits on U.S. Highways 2 & 97 before it was terminated near School Street in Wenatchee due to concerns over public safety.

A short time later on the other side of town, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office spotted Long's vehicle and initiated their own pursuit, which ended when spike strips were successfully deployed.

Long was then taken into custody without further incident.

He was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for felony eluding and stalking (domestic violence).

Long is also reportedly facing charges connected to the pursuit in Douglas County.