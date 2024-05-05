Suspect In Jail After Pickup Slammed Into Cashmere Home Sunday AM

A 30-year-old Wenatchee man is in jail after being accused of crashing a pickup truck into a home in Cashmere and then driving away early Sunday morning.

Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the scene of a reported hit-and-run in the 5000 block of Mission Creek Rd.

Image of vehicle crash into Cashmere residence from Chelan County Sheriff's Office 5-5-24 Image of vehicle crash into Cashmere residence from Chelan County Sheriff's Office 5-5-24 loading...

No one was injured in the residence, but there's a large gaping hole where the vehicle crashed into the home.

Information was shared on social media by the sheriff's office with the crash involving a white Chevrolet pickup truck with front-end damage.

Deputies say they got calls from neighbors in the area identifying the vehicle parked next to a mobile home on Binder Rd. about a half from the damaged home.

They say the pickup had damage and debris from the crash.

Deputies say the owner of the mobile home let them into the residence where they found the suspect sleeping.

He was interviewed and taken into custody. Dustin Lee Olson is currently in the Chelan County jail facing charges of Hit-and-Run and felony First-degree felony malicious Mischief.

Chelan County Sheriff's Sergeant Chris Foreman said they were not able to determine whether Olson was intoxicated during the crash because of the six-hour time differential between when the crash occurred and when he was tracked down. He was arrested at about 9 am after the crash occurred at about 3 am.

Foreman also said that given the damage to the home and the distance that the truck went into the home means Olson was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash happened.

The incident is still under investigation.

There's been no estimate of damage costs to the residence yet.