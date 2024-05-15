Murals Coming That’ll Celebrate Chelan County Outdoor Recreation

A couple of murals celebrating outdoor recreation in Chelan County are being unveiled this weekend at Wenatchee Row & Paddle Club.

Chelan PUD is partnering with the club on the murals that promote outdoor activity and watersports.

PUD spokesperson Rachel Hansen says the artwork draws attention to the many recreational options in the county.

"I think we've got something special here in Chelan County with the abundance of different kinds of recreation that you can enjoy in the area," said Hansen. "And these murals celebrate that."

The PUD must offer recreational options as part of its license with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to operate hydropower dams in the Columbia River.

The murals are located on the Row & Paddle Club annex building near Ninth Street and Walla Walla Avenue in Wenatchee.

The front of the annex will feature a mural commissioned by the club. It’s silhouettes of a kayaker and rower and is dedicated to Row & Paddle Club founder Elliot Scull and his wife Tina.

Wenatchee Row & Paddle Club Mural.JPG Wenatchee Row & Paddle Club Mural loading...

That mural will be visible from the intersection of Ninth and Walla Walla.

The other mural commissioned by the PUD is going up on the side of the building and will be visible from the Apple Capital Loop Trail near Walla Walla Park.

Chelan PUD Mural to be at Wenatchee Row & Paddle Club building Chelan PUD Mural to be at Wenatchee Row & Paddle Club building loading...

It features the phrase “See You on the Trail” and highlights recreation along the riverfront as “another benefit of hydropower.”

Both murals are being unveiled Saturday.

The murals are being painted by Amanda Gibbs and her team at Gibbs Graphics. The project budget is about $25,000.