Man Convicted In Car Shooting Gets More Than 3 Years In Prison

A 25-year-old man who police say fired seven shots into a parked car last December will serve more than three years in prison.

The sentence for Issac Anthony Miller comes after his charges were reduced from Drive By Shooting to Illegal Possession of a Firearm.

The shots he fired went into the parked vehicle of the woman he was with at the time.

Detectives said the shots came while he was arguing with the woman over her ex-boyfriend.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of South Chelan Avenue on Dec. 20, 2023 with the shots passing through the vehicle’s driver's side window while it was parked and not running.

Miller was originally charged with drive-by shooting and unlawful firearm possession, but the count of drive-by shooting was dropped in his plea deal.

He has a criminal history and is barred from possessing a gun. Miller's plea deal calls for a prison term of 78 months, equal to six-and-a-half years.

The prosecution and defense agreed on the sentence in a (DOSA) special drug offender sentencing alternative.

Half of Miller's sentence, 39 months, will be in prison while the other 39 months is in community custody. He must also receive drug treatment.

Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt signed off on the sentence Wednesday.