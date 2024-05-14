Suspect Sought Who Fraudulently Withdrew Money From NCW Banks

Chelan County deputies are looking for a suspect who drew more than $23,000 from a victim’s bank account in Cle Elum and Leavenworth.

Sheriff's detective Josh Mathena says the suspect used a doctored passport to access the account.

"She's had a fraudulent passport made with the victim's name and the suspect's photo," said Mathena.

The suspect is described as a woman between 50 and 60 years old with black and white hair and possible missing teeth or wearing dentures. In one of the photos, the suspect has an unknown blue item in her left ear.

Mathena says the suspect is a woman who is very visible in surveillance photos from the bank branches.

"She presented herself with no face mask, no attempt to conceal her identity," Mathena said. "We have everything we need to make the arrest. We just need the name to go with the face."

She successfully withdrew money from the victim's account at Cashmere Valley Banks in Leavenworth ($10,800) and Cle Elum ($12,300).

The suspect will face felony charges of Theft in the First Degree, Identity Theft and Forgery if captured.

Anyone with information that would help detectives identify the suspect is asked to contact the Chelan County Detectives Tip Line at 509-667-6845 and reference case number 24C04095.

Mathena said the state Attorney General’s office is also assisting in the hunt for the suspect by putting out bulletins.