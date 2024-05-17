One Dead, One Seriously Injured In Stayman Flats Shooting

One man is dead and another has serious injuries following a shooting near Chelan early Friday morning.

Sgt. Chris Foreman of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Stayman Flats and Summer Camp Roads at around 5 a.m.

"Deputies arrived on scene and found two male subjects with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased on scene and the second was transported to Central Washington Hospital and then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center."

Get our free mobile app

The surviving man, a 40-year-old from Chelan, was last reported to be in critical condition at Harborview.

The deceased man is reportedly a 49-year-old Chelan resident.

Both men are described as being Hispanic.

Foreman says an investigation into the shooting is ongoing and more information will be released in the coming days.