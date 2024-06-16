Chelan Deputies Handle Three Rescues, Pioneer Fire At 2,000 Acres

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports it handled several rescue operations over the weekend.

Image of Pioneer Fire From Chelan County Sheriff's Office 6-16-24 Image of Pioneer Fire From Chelan County Sheriff's Office 6-16-24 loading...

Deputies boated up Lake Chelan to rescue hikers near the Pioneer Fire along the Lakeshore.

Image of Chelan Sheriff's Office mountain rescue - 6-14-24 Image of Chelan Sheriff's Office mountain rescue - 6-14-24 loading...

Image of Chelan Sheriff's Office mountain rescue - 6-14-24 Image of Chelan Sheriff's Office mountain rescue - 6-14-24 loading...

An injured hiker was also airlifted from the Alpine Wilderness.

Dog rescued by Chelan County 6-16-24 Dog rescued by Chelan County 6-16-24 loading...

In addition, Deputies say crews repelled down a cliffside to save a stranded dog.

Chelan County Emergency Management is also working with federal and state agencies to manage the Pioneer Fire.

A social media post from the Sheriff's Office said "It’s an honor to serve Chelan County. We remain 'Of the People. For the People.'”

The Pioneer Fire itself is burning in the Lake Chelan-Sawtooth Wilderness Area in the Chelan Ranger District of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and on private land.

It's burning about 2,000 acres (1,998 Acres) as of late Saturday, up from 1,756 acres Friday.

A public meeting is being planned for Tuesday to brief residents in Stehekin. The fire has been moving in the direction of the town, which sits at the north end of Lake Chelan.

Cooler temperatures limited the spread of the fire on Friday, although high winds were present on Saturday.

The Department of Natural Resources says there are now seven helicopters dumping buckets of water on the fire. The ground crew battling the fire has grown to about 300.

DNR says aviation resources hauled in 50 passengers, 54,000 gallons of water, and 12,000 pounds of cargo.

The passengers were additional crew members joining the ground response team.

Water tenders and graders have been working to improve the Grade Creek Road (8200 Road). The road improvements are intended to provide better access to containment lines that are being looked at for long-term containment.

Get our free mobile app

Trail Closures: A public safety closure order is in effect for the Lakeshore Trail from Prince Creek up to the trailhead at Stehekin and portions of the Chelan Sawtooth Wilderness. Moore Point campground and the entire Lakeshore Trail are now closed. The closure includes Prince Creek, Cascade Creek, and Moore Point boat-in campgrounds. The closures will remain in place until October 1.

Evacuations: A Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation order is in place for the area from Rex Creek to just north of Moore Point. A Level 2 (Be Prepared) evacuation order is in place from just north of Moore Point to, and including, Flick Creek Campground. Level 1 (Be Aware) evacuation orders are in place up lake from Flick Creek Campground to, and including, the Fourmile Creek camping area. Down lake, Level 1 evacuation orders are in place from Rex Creek to and including Canoe Creek.

There are fewer than a handful of cabins and huts in the area.