The pristine waters of Lake Chelan are susceptible to aquatic invasive species (AIS) introduced by watercraft from other water bodies, according to Chelan County.

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Why Lake Chelan Is Vulnerable to Invasive Species

To prevent new biological invasions, the County spearheaded a voluntary inspection program designed to detect and prevent AIS on boats in the Lake Chelan watershed.

Currently, the Lake Chelan Collaborative, a Chelan County Natural Resources-sponsored technical working group, is also undertaking a feasibility study for a mandatory aquatic invasive species inspection program intended to prevent future AIS introductions.

Current and Emerging Threats in the Watershed

Lake Chelan has faced growing threats from AIS over recent years, particularly Milfoil and Curly Leaf Pondweed. Invasive freshwater clams are also spreading, and there is a high alert for Quagga and Zebra mussels.

To inform the public about AIS and watercraft inspection programs, the County is inviting the community to an informational meeting.

What to Expect at the Public Meeting

The meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at the Chelan Fire & Rescue building in the upstairs meeting room. It will cover AIS in the watershed, Chelan County Natural Resources AIS Inspection Efforts, and the Proposed Mandatory AIS Inspection Program, and allow for questions and discussion.

There is no cost to attend and no registration is required.