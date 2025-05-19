This week is National Boating Week, and local authorities are advising the public of safe boating practices.

Washington state ranks among the most deadly for boating accidents at third in the nation, with 44 percent of the recreational boating accidents resulting in fatal injuries.

Sheriff's Office Urges Water Safety Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Chelan County Sheriff's Office issues tips to keep safe on the water with Memorial Day weekend arriving this week.

The sheriff's office says responsible choices every time you go out on the water includes wearing a life jacket at all times, carrying the right equipment for emergencies, and never boat under the influence.

Life jackets should fit well, which should feel snug but not tight, and it should not slide up or move around when you move. The top of the jacket should not ride up over your ears or chin when you raise your arms, and it should stay in place when you lift it up. When zipped, there should be a slight gap, allowing the jacket to stretch and close. This ensures a snug fit when in the water.

Follow State Laws and Safety Guidelines to Stay Safe on the Water

Anyone operating a boat, kayak, canoe, or raft must abide by Washington State's Boating Under the Influence law. While boating, you should have and use an engine cut-off switch.

The sheriff's office advises boaters to bring two forms of communication, preferably water-resistant or water-proof. You should also monitor forecasts before and be aware of possible cold water shock.

National Safe Boating Week is every third week and may and utilizes boating safety partners across the U.S. and Canada to help boaters make smart, responsible choices every day.