The remote Lake Chelan-area communities of Lucerne, Holden, and Stehekin are all facing major damage after the Stehekin River flooded, wiping out critical infrastructure and cutting off access to the area.

Flooding Destroys Stehekin’s Critical Infrastructure

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told Newsradio 560 KPQ that Stehekin's water treatment plant is completely gone, and that deputies have evacuated numerous residents as conditions deteriorated. Many residents are without power.

Stehekin Landing has been "compromised" after the river dumped logs, rocks, and debris into the area.

"It's going to be catastrophic damage up there," Sheriff Morrison said. "You can't just continue operations up there as usual."

Landslides Cut Off the Only Access Road

Sheriff Morrison and a team of deputies traveled to Lucerne, Holden, and Stehekin, which are only accessible by boat, plane, or a single road, to assess conditions and make sure residents knew help was available if needed.

He said particular concern remains for the area above Lucerne and Holden Village, where the only road into the region, a 12-mile route- was washed out by a massive landslide measuring roughly 25 feet by 30 feet.

Fuel Supply and Logistics Severely Impacted

Compounding the situation, the fuel truck used to supply gasoline to Stehekin, a semi-truck, was pushed down a hill by mudslides, further limiting the community's ability to operate normally.

Sheriff Morrison said burn scars from the 2024 Pioneer Fire significantly worsened the flooding and landslide impacts.

"It's exactly what we forecasted," Sheriff Morrison said. "We've done our best and we let residents know that. They were aware that this could be coming, and unfortunately, it has, and I feel for the people there. That's two years in a row they've dealt with major challenges."

With the main supply road damaged, bringing necessities into Stehekin will remain difficult. Sheriff Morrison said the challenges ahead for these remote Lake Chelan communities are substantial.

"[There's] a challenge ahead for Stehekin," Sheriff Morrison said. "I know the citizens up there are certainly capable, independent, but we're going to have to get them some help."

Federal Role in Long-Term Recovery

Sheriff Morrison emphasized that the affected areas are on U.S. Forest Service land, meaning long-term repairs and restoration will largely depend on federal funding. He said he has been in contact with Chelan County Commissioner Brad Hawkins and U.S. Representative Kim Schrier regarding next steps.

One encouraging note is that there have been no confirmed reports of total home losses. Some residences are dealing with water encroachment on their property, which may disrupt private well systems.

The full extent of the damage in Stehekin, Lucerne, and Holden remains unclear as assessments continue.