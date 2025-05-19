Three radio stations that serve the Lake Chelan Valley have been sold.

Chelan Valley Media Group announced the sale of radio stations KOZI AM, KOZI FM and KZAL FM on May 16th to AudioSphere LLC in Manson, Washington. The sale is awaiting the Federal Communication Commission's approval, expected later this summer.

A press release indicated the owners of Chelan Valley Media Group plan to retire and are selling the stations. Chelan Valley Media Group has operated the stations since purchasing them in July, 2021 from Icicle Broadcasting.

The stations are popular in the Lake Chelan Valley and my radio career began on "KOZI Radio Lake Chelan" in 1983, when the station was owned by Jerry Isenhart. KOZI has been considered one of the best community radio stations in the country for almost 7 decades.

KOZI-FM airs Adult Contemporary music, live Seattle Seahawk and High School Football and Basketball games for Chelan and Brewster.

KOZI-AM carries the Seattle Mariners and features news and talk programming.

KZAL-FM's Country music format features local news coverage and weather forecasts for the Lake Chelan area.

The news release did not indicate any broadcast or format changes.

