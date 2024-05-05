Suspect Sought After Vehicle Slammed Into Cashmere Home

Police are looking for a suspect after a pickup truck crashed into a home in Cashmere and then drove away from the scene.

Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the scene of a reported hit-and-run in the 5000 block of Mission Creek Rd in Cashmere at about 3 am Sunday.

Image of vehicle crash into Cashmere residence from Chelan County Sheriff's Office 5-5-24 Image of vehicle crash into Cashmere residence from Chelan County Sheriff's Office 5-5-24 loading...

No one was injured in the residence, but there's a large gaping hole where the vehicle crashed into the home.

Deputies are now asking for public assistance to locate the suspect vehicle that fled the scene.

They say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a white Chevrolet pickup truck with front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is being asked to contact Rivercom at 509-663-9911, reference case number 24C03947, and ask to speak with the on-duty supervisor.

There's been no estimate of damage costs to the residence yet.