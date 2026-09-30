A federal judge has temporarily blocked a National Park Service plan to build a temporary section of Company Creek Road in the Stehekin River. A conservation group has sued alleging the project would harm spawning kokanee salmon and was approved without required environmental review.

The North Cascades Conservation Council filed the lawsuit September 15th in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.

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The Park Service approved the Company Creek Road project in late August, but Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife staff visited the site on September 8th and determined there was significant kokanee spawning activity in the planned construction area.

The dispute is over the efforts to restore vehicle access for residents after flooding in December 2025 destroyed part of Company Creek Road and shifted the Stehekin River over the road's former location.