Storm Cleanup Continues In NCW, Including Large Debris Jam At Rock Island Dam

As crews begin working to repair U.S. Highway 2 and other roads in Central Washington that were damaged by a strong storm earlier this month, efforts to clean up and restore services are continuing elsewhere in the region.

At Rock Island Dam, heavy equipment operators are busy clearing a massive jam of logs and other debris that was flushed out by the storm's floodwaters into the Columbia River.

A large debris jam impacts the waters above Rock Island Dam after flooding that was caused by a late-autumn storm earlier this month. (photo credit: Chelan PUD)

Officials with the Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD) estimate that so far, crews have removed about 10,000 yards or 800 semi-truck loads of debris from the dam's northern flanks.

The PUD adds that all of the organic material which is fished out of the river will be chipped for use in local parks and by agriculture companies within Chelan County.

An aerial view of the large debris jam at Rock Island Dam that was created by flooding caused by a late-autumn storm earlier this month. (photo credit: Chelan PUD)

Meanwhile, efforts to restore life to normal in the remote towns of Stehekin and Holden Village are also ongoing.

After being without power for over a week due to damages the storm caused to an electrical substation, PUD crews were finally able to restore service to about two dozen homes and businesses in the Stehekin area late last week.

Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management says there are about 60-70 residents who have returned to the small community on the northern shores of Lake Chelan after it was fully evacuated two weeks ago due to flooding and other hazardous issues caused by the storm.

Reinfeld adds that although power has been restored to much of the town, several problems will persist for months as crews work to repair other damages in and around Stehekin, including a washout which has completely compromised Stehekin Valley Road.

To the south, ten miles from Lake Chelan's western shores, only 11 people remain in the small community of Holden Village, while 42 others evacuated on Dec. 13 along with the entire remediation crew who had been staffed at the nearby Rio Tinto Mine.

An aerial view of damage to USFS Road-8301 west of Holden Village following flooding and mudslides that were caused by a strong storm earlier this month. (photo credit: Holden Village)

Holden Village spokesperson, Carl Norquist, says the 11 residents who've stayed behind will remain in the town throughout the winter months to make certain it does not go completely dark.

According to Reinfeld, Holden Village is still reeling from a number of issues created by the storm, especially mudslides and flooding that caused heavy damage and washed out the only road (FS-8301) that connects to the town from the west.

It's currently unknown how long the repairs to the roads in Stehekin and Holden Village will take, but Reinfeld says the damage is extensive and it's going to be quite "some time" before they are fully repaired.