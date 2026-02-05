Dense Fog Advisory Issued For Parts Of NCW, Columbia Basin

Drivers in North Central Washington and the Columbia Basin will need to be especially cautious this morning.

The National Weather Service office in Spokane has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for much of Douglas and Grant Counties, along with portions of Adams, Chelan, Lincoln, and Okanogan Counties.

Get our free mobile app

Some of the areas which are expected to impacted by the thickest fog are in and around the cities of Almira, Coulee City, Creston, Grand Coulee, Harrington, Hartline, Lind, Mansfield, Odessa, Palisades, Ritzville, Sprague, Washtucna, and Wilbur.

Forecasters say the fog could reduce visibilities to a quarter-of-a-mile or less and make driving conditions especially hazardous.

Some of the major roadways that will likely be impacted by the fog are Interstate-90 between Tyler and Moses Lake; U.S. Highway 395 between Hatton and Sprague; U.S. Highway 2 between Davenport and Waterville; State Route 28 between Davenport and Soap Lake; State Route 17 between Bridgeport and Soap Lake; State Route 155 between Coulee City and Nespelem; State Route 21 from Kahlotus to the south end ramp of the Keller Ferry; State Route 261 between Ritzville and Washtucna; State Route 23 between Harrington and Sprague; and all of State Routes 172 and 174.

The Advisory went into effect at 9 a.m. and is currently scheduled to end at noon, but could be extended if conditions persist into the afternoon time.