Sprague High School Teacher Arrested On Accusations Sexual Misconduct With Minor

A Lincoln County high school teacher has been accused of committing sexual misconduct with a minor.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested the Sprague High School teacher on Monday afternoon after classes had been dismissed for the day.

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29-year-old Madeline Scoon is being charged with second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Sheriff's officials did not indicate if the alleged victim is a student at Sprague High School and say that due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further details are being released at this time.