Sprague High School Teacher Arrested On Accusations Sexual Misconduct With Minor

Sprague High School Teacher Arrested On Accusations Sexual Misconduct With Minor

photo credit: Getty

A Lincoln County high school teacher has been accused of committing sexual misconduct with a minor.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested the Sprague High School teacher on Monday afternoon after classes had been dismissed for the day.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

29-year-old Madeline Scoon is being charged with second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Sheriff's officials did not indicate if the alleged victim is a student at Sprague High School and say that due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further details are being released at this time.

Rock + Metal Bands With Their Own Licensed Pinball Machines

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: news, Sprague
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ