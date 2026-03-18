Police Investigation Of Threat At Ellensburg Middle School Causes Public Concern

Authorities in Ellensburg are quelling the public's concerns about a noticeable increase in the presence of law enforcement at Morgan Middle School on Wednesday.

The Ellensburg Police Department says the increase is due to what they have called an "active investigation in cooperation with the Ellensburg School District."

Officials add that the school, which is located in the 400 block of East 1st Avenue, is not currently on lockdown or what's also known as "Secure & Teach" mode to district staff and Ellensburg police.

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However, investigators say that the school's students are being kept inside out of an abundance of caution due to the presence of and potential for increased police activity in the general vicinity.

Ellensburg Police say they can't provide any specifics about the ongoing investigation, but that it involves a threat which was directed at Morgan Middle School and/or the district.

Police officials say they respond to similar threats several times a year and, at this time, there is no reason to believe the threat poses any immediate danger to the school or its students and staff.

They add that no other schools or daycare facilities within the Ellensburg area have been the subject of similar threats and are not in any danger at this time.