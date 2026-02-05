Grant County Reports Its First Flu Death Of The Season

A Grant County resident has died from the flu.

The Grant County Health District says the death occurred in a person in their 50s who had underlying health conditions.

In a statement issued by the Health District on Thursday, Dr. Alexander Brzezny, Grant County Health Officer, said of the fatal case, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of a community member to the flu. Our hearts are with the family and friends who are grieving."

Health officials say infection rates have been, and remain high in Grant County this flu season, while cases of RSV and COVID are low.

This week's flu death in Grant County is among 74 that have happened in Washington State so far this season, with most occurring in people who had underlying health conditions.

Those who are most at risk for severe symptoms or even fatal cases of influenza A are young children, the elderly, and people with underlying immune system issues or disorders.

Health officials say it's always best to stay home if you have the flu and not report to work. They also recommend frequent hand washing and getting vaccinated annually to help prevent contracting the virus.